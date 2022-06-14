Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

