Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 701,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF by 2,370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 437,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 419,533 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF by 993.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 354,381 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

