Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 16,432 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 693.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 187,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,775,072.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

