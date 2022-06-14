Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEA opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $122.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

