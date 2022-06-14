Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cactus were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WHD opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

