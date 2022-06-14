Zacks Investment Management Sells 9,024 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in HealthStream by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HealthStream by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in HealthStream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.