Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $226,347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

