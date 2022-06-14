Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 28,589 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

