Amalgamated Bank Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $324.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.50 and its 200 day moving average is $414.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

