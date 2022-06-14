Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $4,710,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

