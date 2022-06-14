Financial Survey: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accolade and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -39.72% -22.57% -13.49% Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 1.19 -$123.12 million ($2.01) -2.72 Limelight Networks $217.63 million 1.54 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -6.23

Limelight Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accolade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50 Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $21.07, suggesting a potential upside of 285.92%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 127.81%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.