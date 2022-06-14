Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

BLDP opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

