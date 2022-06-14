Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after buying an additional 562,348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after buying an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter.

GTES opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

