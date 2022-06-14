Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $707,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

