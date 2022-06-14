Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

