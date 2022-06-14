Zacks Investment Management Has $978,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.