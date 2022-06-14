Zacks Investment Management Takes $985,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,747. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

