Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MP Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in MP Materials by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,289 shares of company stock worth $39,078,078 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

