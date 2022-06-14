Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,614,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Polaris stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

