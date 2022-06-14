Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.