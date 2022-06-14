iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

