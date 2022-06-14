Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 6,572 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 553,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 107,060 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.74 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

