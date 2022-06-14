Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

