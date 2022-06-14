Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 325,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,315,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 169,939 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

