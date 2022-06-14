Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $764,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.