Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

