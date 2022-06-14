Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

