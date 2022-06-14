CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.89.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $320.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

