Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 678,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

