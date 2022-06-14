Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,319 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,976,000 after buying an additional 130,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.73 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,827 shares of company stock valued at $61,333,418. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

