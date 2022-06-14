Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 102,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $6,103,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

