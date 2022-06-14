Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.37. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

