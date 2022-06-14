Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 107,280 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of EchoStar worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SATS opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SATS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

