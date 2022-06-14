Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dingdong (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDL. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDL opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

DDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

