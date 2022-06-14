1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 29,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $201.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

