1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.32 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 27,607 shares valued at $2,371,058. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 711.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

