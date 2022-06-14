1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $15.34 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.05. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

