Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $105.46 and a one year high of $181.64.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

