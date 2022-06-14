Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.