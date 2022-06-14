Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 66,155 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 14,507.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.