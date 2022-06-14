1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 70,030 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of NexGen Energy worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.87.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

