Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wipro by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wipro by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wipro by 29.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.