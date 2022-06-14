Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $49,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 115.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

