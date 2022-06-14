Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,221 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.