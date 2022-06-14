1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

