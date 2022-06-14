Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 5,113 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.