HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 816 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.65.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

