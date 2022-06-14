3,820 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,684,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

