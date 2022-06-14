Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

