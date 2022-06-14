20,919 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

